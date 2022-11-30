Jan. 18, 1943 – Nov. 26, 2022

WAUNAKEE — On November 26, 2022, Margaret Jane Offerdahl, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 79. Jane was born on January 18, 1943, in Poynette, Wis., to Arne and Margaret (Cross) Offerdahl.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Arne; her mother, Margaret; her brother, Nels; and her brother-in-low, Chester Elliott. She is survived by her two children: Ericka Balgord (Greg Patmythes) and Joel (Karlen) Balgord; two sisters: Judy Elliott and Janelle (Stuart) Saager; sister-in-law, Linda Offerdahl; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Winn Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee, WI 53597, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care for All program at Agrace HospiceCare by calling (608) 327-7180 or going to the website, https://www.agrace.org/donate/care-endowment-campaign.

