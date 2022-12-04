Aug. 3, 1930—Nov. 26, 2022

MADISON/MINERAL POINT—Margaret G. (Palzkill) Roberts, known as Peg by her friends, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Margaret was born on August 3, 1930, to George and Margaret Palzkill. They lived on a farm outside of Ridgeway, WI, until her parents moved to a farm outside of Mineral Point, WI, where she graduated from Hight School.

After high school Margaret moved to Madison, living in an apartment with her sister, Lorraine. Margaret worked as a bookkeeper at 1st National Bank at the top of State St. and also at the Madison Club. Through her sister Lorraine and her boyfriend Bill Goeden, Margaret was set up on a blind date with Bernard Roberts. Bernard and Bill Goeden, went to high school together and were attending the UW of Madison at the time. Margaret and Bernard married on November 15, 1952, on the open day of the Wisconsin gun deer season, which her brother in-law, James Roberts, never forgave them for doing it on that day.

Margaret was a homemaker raising six kids as Bernard worked for the Madison Police Dept. They started out in an apartment in Madison, until they built a three bedroom home on Cross St. After ten years on Cross St. the family grew to six kids and they built a five bedroom home on Tokay Blvd in Madison. Margaret loved the Cross St. neighbors and neighborhood. They all had young kids and willing to help out if need.

As kids, back in the day before any electronics, we played kick the can, red light green light, king of the hill and so on. Boys played Cowboys and Indians or war. If you didn’t have toy guns you pick up a stick or used your hand to mimic a gun. Girls played house and with their dolls. If a doll was torn or broken, Margaret took them to a doll hospital, locate on Monroe St. west of Camp Randall a block or two, to have them fixed for the girls.

There was double jeopardy for us kids back then. If you got in trouble else where, you were in trouble again when you got home and your parents knew what happened. We didn’t know who or how they found out, but they did. The adults word was golden and what we told them usually was not so golden. Sometimes as we’re coming through the front door we were promptly asked what did you do now? If Margaret used her elevated voice and threw in your middle name when calling you, you knew she was serious and meant business.

Margaret and Bernard, raised their kids to be respectful, courteous, polite and responsible. To make good decisions and work hard and that our future is up to us to make for ourselves. Both, Margaret and Bernard, lived long enough to see their kids retired from their careers. A couple of the boys choose to go back to work in other jobs after they retired.

After Bernard retired in 1981, and quality time was too much for Margaret as Bernard was around all the time, and starting to add things to her cooking, she went to work full time at the new Shopko store by West Towne. When Cabbage Patch Kids were the rage she was able to set aside a Cabbage Patch doll or two, with each new shipment that came to the store to give to her grandkids for Christmas.

Margaret and Bernard traveled to Europe several times, mainly to Germany following his retirement. They also traveled to Branson, MO, two to threee times a year to take in the shows and entertainment. Later on they would take two-three weeks usually in March, and travel down to Texas, for one week visiting a best friend, Doc Andy and his wife, Phyllis Anderson. After Texas, they traveled the Gulf Coast into Florida, to visit Frank and Jean Mussillami, and others wintering in the area for another week or two before returning to Wisconsin. Margaret and Bernard did many Friday night fish fry’s with their friends.

Margaret talked about a time as a young girl when her father in the winter time would park the car along the highway and they would ride in the horse drawn sleigh from the house to the car or sometimes to church. Margaret also talked about riding in the truck with her dad as he traveled to Chicago when selling some cattle.

Margaret is survived by her children: Dan (Sara), Colleen (Bill), George (Debbie), Jim and Beth. Margaret is further survived by several grandkids, and even more great-grandkids, and sister-in-law, Pat Roberts. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and daughter, Ann; her brother, Bob Palzkill; sister, Lorraine Goeden; and brother-in-law, James Roberts.

Per Margaret’s wishes there will be no funeral service for her. If you want you may donated to a cause of your choice or to Agrace Hospice which helped Margaret in final months.

We would like to thank all those that cared for Margaret and Bernard over the past year, especially Julie and Alicia. That care helped keep them in their apartment which is where they wanted to be.