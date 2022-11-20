Dec. 16, 1944 – Nov. 16, 2022
OREGON — Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was born on Dec. 16, 1944, in Belleville, the daughter of William “Kensel” and Viola (Wallom) Farrell. She married William “Mahlon” Hallmark on Aug. 16, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Peggy grew up on the family farm, in Union, outside of Brooklyn and spent every weekend there. She lived in Lake Mills and Cottage Grove as a stay-at-home mom and later worked at Becton Dickinson Medical Supply Co. for 13 years, retiring in 2000. Peggy enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, stamping, card making and playing cards. She was a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon and was a volunteer at the church, Meals on Wheels and the Oregon Senior Center for over 20 years creating hats and cards as an RSVP volunteer, receiving the 2022 Governor’s Service Award for her dedicated work. Peggy loved spending time with family, her weekly breakfast group, weekly Paoli group and enjoyed Friday fish dinners. She loved time together with friends and socializing. Peggy enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ireland, Hawaii and Alaska, taking bus tours, trains and flights. Peggy made friends everywhere she went and knew someone everywhere she went. She was a very giving and caring person who would always be there for her friends and family.
Peggy is survived by her husband, William; four children, Jeffrey (Jean) Hallmark, Kathleen (Brian) Hrabovsky, Daniel (Ann) Hallmark and Amy (Patrick) Brodie; two brothers, Charles (Jacqueline) and Lee (Maya) Farrell; 13 grandchildren, Lukas, Olivia, Andrew, Amanda, Logan, Nick, Aubrey, Colleen, Grace, Tyler, Alison, Dustin and Joshua; seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Gwendolyn (Eric) Quam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, with Fr. Gary Wankerl presiding and a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made in Peggy’s name to HMC, Oregon Senior Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515