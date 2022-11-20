Margaret Carol "Peggy" Hallmark

Peggy grew up on the family farm, in Union, outside of Brooklyn and spent every weekend there. She lived in Lake Mills and Cottage Grove as a stay-at-home mom and later worked at Becton Dickinson Medical Supply Co. for 13 years, retiring in 2000. Peggy enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, stamping, card making and playing cards. She was a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon and was a volunteer at the church, Meals on Wheels and the Oregon Senior Center for over 20 years creating hats and cards as an RSVP volunteer, receiving the 2022 Governor’s Service Award for her dedicated work. Peggy loved spending time with family, her weekly breakfast group, weekly Paoli group and enjoyed Friday fish dinners. She loved time together with friends and socializing. Peggy enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ireland, Hawaii and Alaska, taking bus tours, trains and flights. Peggy made friends everywhere she went and knew someone everywhere she went. She was a very giving and caring person who would always be there for her friends and family.