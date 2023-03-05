May 30, 1961—Feb. 25, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Margaret Ann Pirozzoli, joined her parents, Marion (Mikulsky) and Frederick Pirozzoli, and her brother, Mark, in heaven on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She passed away at home after a seven year journey with Alzheimer’s. She was born on May 30, 1961, in Waukesha, WI.

Margaret attended Pumpkin Hollow School, where she met many of her lifelong friends. She graduated from Sun Prairie Senior High School in 1982. Margaret worked at Madison Opportunity Center (MOC) for the next 32 years.

She was a longtime Special Olympian. She competed in bowling, swimming, basketball, and Track and Field. She excelled in the softball throw, where she could “throw it way-far out there.” As with all things in her life, it was less about the competition and more about the wonderful time and love she shared with her friends.

Margaret loved music and art. She would sing along to every song. She loved to dance, with anyone, to any type of music. No wedding reception was complete without a Margaret led Chicken Dance and Hokey Pokey. Her love for art was demonstrated in her very special handmade Birthday cards. Margaret had numerous hobbies: word searches, puzzle books, hook rugs, and playing “UNOs” for hours with her whole family.

Margaret is survived by her four siblings: Michael (Karen) of St. Paul, MN, Mary (Bruce) Iverson of Madison, Janet (Paul) Peyla of Elkridge, MD James (Marga) of Arlington, VA; nieces: Lisa (Andy), Gina (Thomas), Anna, Sophia (fiance Jack), Gabriella, and Francesca; nephews: Joe (Dani), Marco, James, John and Frederick; great-niece Lucy, and great-nephew, Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant brother, Mark Edward.

We are grateful to God for sharing her with us, and to our parents, who showed the greatest examples of love, gratitude, compassion, and faith. We especially want to thank Mary and Bruce, who were fortunate enough to care for Margaret in her final years. A special thank you to the extended Iverson family for their gifts of love, caregiving, and support, to our dear friend, Ann McNeary, and to our neighbors, the Carmichaels. In addition, the loving care of the Agrace team, Kelly and Marie, who made it possible for Margaret to remain at home.

We encounter Christ in each other and Margaret was the most tangible example of God’s love for us. She loved everybody and, in return, everyone loved her back, thus setting a good example for all of us to carry on.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie; Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Visitation will be from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to Mass, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Hearts School Endowment Fund or Opportunities Inc. Endowment Fund.

