Aug. 15, 1943 – Dec. 13, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE — Marcia L. Zimmermann, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home with family in Cottage Grove. She was born on Aug. 15, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Carl and Minnie (Skeim) Gulrud.

Marcia graduated from Central High School in 1961. She married DuWayne Zimmermann on Sept. 17, 1966. She worked for U.W. Hospital as an administrative secretary in psychiatry for 40 years and finished her career in the Carbone Cancer Center in hematology and oncology. She retired in 2016 after working for U.W. Hospital for 56 years. She always said she enjoyed every day of it. Marcia and DuWayne enjoyed doing everything together and never did anything apart. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, beekeeping, flying, knitting, woodworking, cooking, gardening, baking and square dancing together. Her biggest love was being a mother.

Marcia is survived by her husband of 58 years, DuWayne Zimmermann; a daughter, Kendra Raszewski; her dogs, Priscilla and Driver; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ann Marie Damon; six brothers, Curtis, Ordell, Audrin, Spencer, Dale and Roger Gulrud; and her dog, Tanner.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

Marcia’s family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Village Rehab Center and Agrace HospiceCare for all the wonderful care she received.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

