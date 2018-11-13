STOUGHTON—Darrell Lavern March, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home, Nov. 10, 2018, after a short battle with ALS. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, Marines and Army, retiring from the 132nd Forward Support Battalion in 2000. A man with a strong work ethic, he continued working at Uniroyal until retiring in 2017.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Edith A. (Miller) March; five children, Sandy (Brian) Toay, Sheila (Josh) Boughton, Timothy March, Sherri March and Shaunda (Ahren) Klongland; 16 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He is further survived by his mother, Fern; siblings, Wes (Deb) March, Jim (Connie) March, Roy (Cindy) March, Pam March, Craig (Linda) March; step siblings; and many nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Beauford; stepfather, Bob; and sister-in-law, Judy.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow after the funeral at the VFW Hall in Stoughton. Darrell would like everyone to come dressed casually
The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare nursing staff for the compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, or the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
