Marcellitte M. Curtis

April 14, 1935 - May 21, 2023

POYNETTE – Marcellitte "Marki" M. Curtis, age 88, of Poynette, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her home with two loving sons and youngest granddaughter at her side.

Marki was born April 14, 1935, in Poynette, the daughter of Hubert and Johanna (Aesbacher) Haight. She married her middle school sweetheart, Philip Curtis, on June 14, 1958, in Poynette. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2005.

She will be deeply missed and mourned by her children: David Curtis; Teri Tommet and children: Megan (Eddie) Eismon and Kyle; Dale Curtis (Gary Whorton); and Darin (Jenny) Curtis and children: Bailey and Devin; daughter-in-law, Peggy Curtis and children: Erin (Scott) Norman, Caitlin, Eric (Cora) and Luke (Heidi); great-grandchildren: Marshall, Garrett, Layla, Carter, Hudson, Ava, Evelyn and Mackenzie; sisters-in-law: Liz Haight and Sharon Nickodem; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip; sisters: Janice Houtler, Chub Mueller and Shirley Wright; brother, Tom; son, Daniel; and son-in-law, Tom Tommet.

Marki – a loyal wife, dedicated mother, loving grandmother, proud great-grandmother and a kind friend to all who knew her – lived a life worth remembering.

Following her education, Marki devoted over four decades to serving her local communities as a Registered Nurse in various disciplines. In addition to her responsibilities as a naval wife, Marki raised an energetic, though often humorously dysfunctional family, while also spending countless years operating the family's dairy farm.

She was an active 4-H Leader, teaching her children and grandchildren the art of yarn work and sewing. As a woman with many passions, Marki herself enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafting, tending to her flowers and pulling weeds, completing puzzles and loving all her critters. Marki was also an avid collector of dolls, coffee mugs, cookie jars and the occasional four-leaf clover.

Marki loved fiercely and offered a level of optimism that was honest, heartfelt and spilled over into all that she did. Her warm, yet feisty demeanor was infectious, and everyone who knew Marki will greatly cherish her impact on their lives, either through love, friendship, mentorship or her personable smile and charm. Despite her commitment to her faith, family and profession, Marki was never on time for anything, a humble reminder to live life in the present.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Poynette Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Burial will follow in Inch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice, Visiting Angels and Journey of Peace Homecare for the kindness and loving care of Marki over her last few months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food pantry or animal shelter in Marki's honor.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.