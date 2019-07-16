MADISON—James Louis Marcelle, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital. He was born on November 25, 1948, in Green Bay, the son of Wilbert and Marcella (Nejedlo) Marcelle.

James served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, was a business owner, a loving husband to his wife, Diane and a wonderful father. He enjoyed traveling, photography, playing cards and was a wine connoisseur.

James is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Marlo (Shawn) Lewis; son, Kent Marcelle; four granddaughters, Alisa Lewis, Erin Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Alexis Marcelle; and grandson, Brayden Marcelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at CRANEFIELD VFW POST 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St., Madison, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

A special thank you to VA Inpatient Hospice Care and Agrace HospiceCare for all their support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marcelle, James Louis
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.