MADISON—James Louis Marcelle, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital. He was born on November 25, 1948, in Green Bay, the son of Wilbert and Marcella (Nejedlo) Marcelle.
James served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, was a business owner, a loving husband to his wife, Diane and a wonderful father. He enjoyed traveling, photography, playing cards and was a wine connoisseur.
James is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Marlo (Shawn) Lewis; son, Kent Marcelle; four granddaughters, Alisa Lewis, Erin Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Alexis Marcelle; and grandson, Brayden Marcelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at CRANEFIELD VFW POST 1318, 133 E. Lakeside St., Madison, on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
A special thank you to VA Inpatient Hospice Care and Agrace HospiceCare for all their support.
