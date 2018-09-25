Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 388 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS PORT WASHINGTON TO NORTH POINT LIGHT WI NORTH POINT LIGHT TO WIND POINT WI WIND POINT WI TO WINTHROP HARBOR IL DODGE WASHINGTON OZAUKEE DANE JEFFERSON WAUKESHA MILWAUKEE LAFAYETTE GREEN ROCK WALWORTH RACINE KENOSHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, CUDAHY, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, FRANKLIN, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, GREENFIELD, HARTFORD, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MONROE, MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, OAK CREEK, RACINE, SHULLSBURG, SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WAUWATOSA, WEST ALLIS, WEST BEND, AND WHITEWATER.