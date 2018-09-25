MADISON / MONONA—Samuel Allan “Sam” Marble, age 56, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Sam is survived by his mother, Helen; sister, Vicki (Bryan) Miller; and brothers, Daniel Marble and Lionel (Betty) Marble.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. After the service, please join his family and friends for a tailgate party to celebrate Sam’s life. Don’t forget to wear your green and gold! Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
