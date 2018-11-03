SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Mary Jane Rank Marazzini was born in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 27, 1921. She died on Oct. 29, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas, where she lived since 1955. She was the third child of Rudy and Elizabeth May Rank. Her parents, her spouse, Barney, and her three sisters, Helen, Peggy and Susan predeceased her. Mary Jane met Barney Marazzini in December 1942, in Madison, where he was serving in the U.S. Army. They married on June 7, 1943, and together they lived and served in many different countries and states until they settled in San Antonio.
Barney was a stroke patient for several years, and Mary Jane took care of him in their home until he died in 1991. Mary Jane and Barney had four children, Mary Beth, Karen, Pam and Mike.
She was a talented seamstress, master gardener and actively volunteered as scout leader, museum docent, and volunteer for many, teaching a group of Catholic Sisters how to sew when the Sisters no longer had to wear habits and made their own clothes.
Mary Jane was a cradle Catholic, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her children, Mary Beth Holland, Karen Kahler and husband, Fred Kahler, Pam Hays, and Mike Marazzini and wife, Lynda. Mary Jane was Granny to 10 grandchildren, Jamie, Katy, Trish, Kristin, Scott, Chad, Brian, Josh, Jeremy and Sarah. She was Gigi to 18 great-grandchildren, Kale, Konnor, Addie, Michael, Mason, Campbell, Landon, Lawson, Will, Dixie, Haley, Cord, Antonio, Marcos, Zack, Bailey, Wyatt, and Haskell. Special appreciation for her long time caregiver and friend, Letty Gonzalez, and to the staff at Brookdale Alamo Heights.
Visitation was held on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, the Mass was celebrated on Saturday at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church in San Antonio.
Donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated. Our mother's favorite charity was the Alzheimer's Association where she was once a volunteer. Private burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with her husband will be held at a later date.