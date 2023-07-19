May 8, 1937—July 16, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Mara was born on May 8, 1937, in Ventpils, Latvia and passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2023 in Sun Prairie, WI.

In 1941, her parents were deported to Siberia by Russian Forces. She remained in Latvia and was raised by her grandparents and relatives on the family farm. In 1944, the Russian forces threatened to occupy Latvia again and Mara and her family fled to Germany. After WWII, Germany divided into four sections and she was placed in the American Zone, and spent five years in a Displaced Person’s Camp. In 1950, at age 13, she was sponsored by the Congregational and United Brethren Churches in Ripon, WI. She graduated from Ripon High School in 1954. She was a proud Graduate from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 1958. She worked as a pharmacist primarily at Kmart stores in the Madison area until her retirement.

She was an amazing Mother and Grandmother. There was nothing she would not do for her family. She loved going to all the activities her kids and grandkids were involved in. She was a Den Mother for her boys Cub Scout Group and was known for her lasagna with everyone. She even helped at Sherman School as a teacher’s aide when her boys were small. She was an absolute sweetheart and would give the shirt off her back to family and friends.

She had a passion for reading, knitting, sewing, flowers and has been a long-time member of Olbrich Gardens Society. She loved her exercise groups at Warner Park and her Tops Group. She also loved keeping in contact with family and friends by email. One of her greatest joys was going up to the Northwoods and relaxing at their cottage in Woodruff, WI, on Little Spider Lake.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Coon of 59 years. Two sons: James (Marie) Coon of Arizona, David (Heather) Coon of Holmen, WI; three granddaughters: Megan (Jacob) Beland of Madison, WI, Katrina (Matthew) Berhow of Phoenix, AZ, and Sophia Coon of Holmen, WI.

Per Mara’s wishes there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Talamore Assisted Living and ProMedica Hospice for their care and support during these past few months.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Olbrich Botanical Society and ProMedica Hospice.

