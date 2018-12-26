PARDEEVILLE - Kathleen M. "Kathy" (Pickhardt) Manthey, age 75, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Pardeeville, surrounded by her loving family after a sixteen month battle with peritoneal cancer. Kathy never gave up. She never complained, maintaining her strong faith with a brave outlook of an optimistic future - even through surgeries, procedures and countless chemotherapy treatments.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 E. LaFollette St., Pardeeville, with the Rev. Bill Runke officiating. Inurnment will be private in Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice, especially Lisa and Amy.
Faith and giving back has always been important to Kathy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, In Memory of Kathy Manthey, 505 E. LaFollette St., Pardeeville, WI 53954.