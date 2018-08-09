DEFOREST—Norbert Martin Manthe, passed away on Aug. 7, 2018, in Lodi, Wis., at the age of 91. He was born on March 30, 1927, in the farm home of his parents in the Town of Windsor, Dane County, Wis. Norbert was the third of eleven children born to Martin and Edna (Wernick) Manthe. He received his elementary education at Happy Hour School. Norbert was 1945 graduate of DeForest High School.
After high school he entered the military service serving in the U.S. Air Transport Command of the former U.S. Army Air Force in California; Shanghai, China; and Tokyo, Japan. He received an accounting degree from the University of Wisconsin and worked in the International Division of 3M Company in St. Paul and New York.
He then returned to school earning a secondary mathematics degree from the University of Minnesota, and a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin. He taught secondary education in mathematics in Onalaska, Wis.; Guam; Benton Harbor, Michigan; and Lake Geneva, Wis. In 1978 he became controller of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod in Milwaukee, He retired in 1992 living first in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and then in DeForest.
He is survived by one sister and two brothers, Isabel Arneson of DeForest, Raymond (Suzanne) of Delavan, and Donald (Shirley) of Mauston. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters, James, William, Eugene, Gerald, Elaine Ziegler, Doris Welch, and Karen Kilen.
Funeral services will be held at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Rd. K, Town of Leeds, Arlington, Wis., at 11 am, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Burial will be in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the Church. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Building Fund, 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213; Zion Lutheran Church, Arlington or its Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
