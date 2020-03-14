Manthe, Michael M.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Michael M. Manthe joined his parents in heaven on March 11, 2020. Born Dec. 29th 1956, Mike is survived by his wife, Kerry; his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Jack Kennedy; niece, Chris; nephews, Paul and John; aunt, Ellen Manthe; several cousins, great nieces, and nephews and many good friends from school years.