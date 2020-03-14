Manthe, Michael M.

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Michael M. Manthe joined his parents in heaven on March 11, 2020. Born Dec. 29th 1956, Mike is survived by his wife, Kerry; his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Jack Kennedy; niece, Chris; nephews, Paul and John; aunt, Ellen Manthe; several cousins, great nieces, and nephews and many good friends from school years.
Services for Mike will be at Roselawn Chapel in Monona on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1350 Lombardi Ave
Green Bay, WI 54304
Mar 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1350 Lombardi Ave
Green Bay, WI 54304
