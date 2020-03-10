Manning, George Dennis

MCFARLAND - George Dennis Manning, 79, of McFarland, Wis., died Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born on Aug. 16, 1940, in Muscoda, Wis. He retired from the Teamsters after 30 years of service. He married the love of his life Diane Manning (Hinkle) on May 26, 1962. He is survived by his wife, Diane; three children, Dennis (Tonia), David, Dale (Naomie); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Caryl; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lura Manning. A memorial will be announced at a later date.