MADISON - Emeritus, UW School of Medicine and Public Health Professor of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Dean D. Manning, Ph.D., died peacefully at his home at age 78 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 3:25 a.m., holding his wife Judy’s hand.
Dean was born on Oct. 11, 1940, and grew up in Grand Junction, Colo., where he spent many enjoyable hours hunting and fishing with his dad. He earned a B.S. (1962) and M.S. (1964) at Colorado State University, then served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1968 as a Medical Service Corps officer at the 1st Army Medical Laboratory in Manhattan, N.Y., and the 31st Field Hospital in Korat, Thailand. Dean met Judy, his future lifelong partner, while serving in the Army, and they were married December 1966 in New York City.
Following his discharge, they moved to Bozeman, Mont., where they each earned a doctorate in Microbiology. In 1975, they moved to Madison, Wis., where they were to share a wonderful life, starting joint academic careers in teaching and research in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology in the School of Medicine and Public Health at UW-Madison.
Early on Dean had a successful career doing basic research and teaching microbial science to medical students and earned tenure in three years. His research focused on defining the pathway of immune cell development. For nearly twenty years he taught the primary General Medical Microbiology course for first-year medical students. In 1995 he combined this course with two others to create an eight-credit, two-semester, second year medical student course called, Infection and Immunity of which he was an instructor and Course Director. It was voted the top 2nd-year course by medical students for many years. Over his 25 years of teaching medical students, Dean won multiple awards for distinguished teaching. He loved to teach and cared deeply about the success of his students and their welfare and was a beloved professor until he retired in 2001.
Dean had several passions in life outside of his academic pursuits: hunting and fishing, gardening, and Mountain Dew. His motto was “anything worth doing is worth overdoing.” For years he raised more than a thousand pounds of organically grown vegetables and melons every summer and shared his bounty with friends and countless medical students. He loved and enjoyed his pet cats and his pet ferrets.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Manning. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his sister, Lenore; departmental colleagues; close friends; and his beloved cat, Cody.
A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dane County Humane Society.
Special thanks to Carrie, Mr. Chuck, Amy, Dustin, Ally, Agrace HospiceCare and his colleague, friend and physician of more than 40 years, Dr. Dennis Maki. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.