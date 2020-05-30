Mann, Joanne L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Joanne L. Mann, age 80, of Madison, Wis., passed away on May 24, 2020, at her daughter's home in Middleton, Wis. Joanne was born on Oct. 22, 1939, in Ponca City, Okla., the daughter of Anne Blankinship. Joanne married David C. Mann on April 19, 1957, in Ponca City, Okla. They had a happy 44-year marriage until he passed away in 2001.

Joanne helped to establish a Christian television station in Oklahoma City and later served as a station manager in Ohio. She retired to Madison, Wis., in 2009 to spend time with her daughter and family. Joanne loved to make friends and serve people through the volunteer ministry and mentoring programs of Blackhawk Church. She was an avid, lifelong reader and enjoyed her book club. Joanne expressed her creativity by writing stories, skits and plays throughout her life, especially for her grandchildren.

Joanne is survived by her children, Doug Mann and Valerie (Paul) Vanden Boom, and by a sister, Linda Martin. Joanne had four grandchildren: Alex (Melissa) Mann, Clare (Corey) Chambers, Caleb Vanden Boom, and Christopher Vanden Boom. She had two great-grandchildren, Jack and Finn Chambers.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, David Mann, her mother, Anne Blankinship Phelps, and her brother, Robert West.