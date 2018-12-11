SUN PRAIRIE / VENICE, Fla.—Ann B. “Annie” Manley, age 79, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla. The firstborn daughter of Walter and Charlotte (Smith) Barker, Ann was born May 8, 1939, in Fayetteville, N.C. Soon after, the family moved to Baraboo, when her parents began work at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant.
During her childhood Ann developed a love for swimming which would last her entire life. Swimming across Devil’s Lake was a favorite pastime for Ann and her friends growing up in Baraboo. Ann was an accomplished pianist, this provided her children with fond memories growing up, each having a certain song they hold close. Other qualities Ann possessed, that her children appreciated, was her unique handwriting, a hard, left handed slant and her joy in creating the most beautiful wrapped gifts befitting a place in Better Homes and Gardens.
Ann graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957, and her classmates to this day have maintained close contact, meeting regularly and recently celebrating their 61st class reunion. Ann attended Michigan State University.
Ann took great pride in her work when she served as the Chief Clerk of Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Wisconsin including Madison, Eau Claire and LaCrosse. Frequent trips were made to Washington D.C. where Ann served on the Clerk’s Advisory Board which determined budgets for the entire Federal Court system. During her career, Ann’s colleagues stated she was a role model for women, when there were very few women role models.
Ann married Duane L. Manley on August 17, 1984. It was Duane that introduced Ann to Venice, Fla., and her fondness for the area grew strong. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2000.
Upon her retirement, Ann spent her winters in a place very special to her heart, Venice. As time went on Annie and Joel found themselves heading south sooner and staying longer. Walking the beach collecting seashells and sharks’ teeth, swimming and lounging by the pool with a good book proved to be Annie’s happy place. Many lasting friendships were made in Venice with wonderful people from all over the country.
Annie is survived by her loving and devoted life partner, Joel Hammermeister, Portage/Venice; her children, Cynthia (Robert) Moodie of Sun Prairie; Brian (Jane) Getschmann of Baraboo; Andrew Getschmann of Sun Prairie; her grandchildren, Cal (Tiffany) Getschmann, Samantha (Thomas Canton) Moodie, Robert (Van Gachnang) Moodie, Carly Getschmann; and great-granddaughter, Kaelynn Getschmann; her sisters, Jo Christianson of Madison and Susan Van Rixel of Pardeeville; nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Duane L. Manley; her brothers-in-law, William Christianson and Gary Van Rixel; and her two special cats, Lester and Toby.
A Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at SUN PRAIRIE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, with a service to begin at 12 noon, with Pastor Brad Mather presiding. Ann will be brought to her final place of rest by her husband, Duane, at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens following the church services.
“Although Ann was visually challenged for many years, she never let that stand in her way of enjoying life and all it had to offer.”
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Wisconsin Council for the Blind or Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Fla. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054