Manhart, Harry William

MADISON - Harry William Manhart, age 78, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on October 20, 1941, in Madison, Wis., to Victor and Lena (Marty) Manhart. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1959. He married the former Janet Elaine Geitz on Sept. 22, 1962, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Madison.

Harry had a long, successful career (34 years) in insurance starting with R.C. Rosa and Associates in Madison, then as State Sales Manager for Home Mutual Insurance Company in Indiana and Michigan, and finally with Wisconsin Farmer's Insurance in Juneau, Wis. In 1982, he was named Fieldperson of the Year by the Professional Insurance Agents of Michigan and was invited to the national PIA convention. Later, he changed careers as owner and operator for 9 years at the Northwoods Lodge in Indian River, Mich.

Harry was a devout Catholic and family man, was proud of his Swiss heritage, and was a big fan of local sports teams and the Green Bay Packers. He will be most remembered (and missed!) for his sharp wit, incredible memory, and indelible love of people. He was a walking "Wikipedia", especially in history, geography, religion, and PEOPLE. He was a natural leader who had an amazing ability to bring people together.