Manhart, Harry W.

MADISON - Harry W. Manhart, age 78, passed away March 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

