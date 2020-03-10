Manhart, Harry W.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Harry W. Manhart, age 78, passed away March 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's paper.