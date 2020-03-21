Mangasarian, Olvi Leon

The son of Leon Mangasarian and Josephine Amassian Mangasarian, Armenian refugees, who fled during the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, he was born in 1934 in Baghdad, Iraq. He studied at the Jesuit Baghdad College and American University of Beirut before completing his final two years of undergraduate work on full scholarship at Princeton University where he majored in Civil Engineering and was a member of the Colonial Club. He graduated from Princeton Phi Beta Kappa with a B.S.E. in 1954 and an M.S.E. in 1955. Olvi went on to study applied mathematics at Harvard University where he experienced the potential and frustrations of the emerging computer age, working on the Univac, a room-sized computer, powered by vacuum tubes that continually needed to be replaced and using punch cards that at times cascaded helter-skelter across floor. Olvi received his PhD at Harvard University in 1959.

In 1959, Olvi married Claire Garabedian, initiating a solid alliance for the next 60+ years. They lived in Berkeley, Calif. where he worked at Shell Development Co. In 1967, they moved to Madison when Olvi joined the faculty of the Computer Sciences Department at the University of Wisconsin. An avid researcher, with over 200 peer reviewed publications, and a dedicated teacher, having mentored 28 PhD students at UW, Olvi was chairman of the Computer Sciences Department for three years in the 1970's. In 1996, he was the recipient of the Hilldale Award in the Physical Sciences division for distinguished professional accomplishment. As a member of the editorial board of SIAM (Society of Industrial and Applied Mathematics) from 1969-84 and a corresponding editor from 1985-93, he received the designation of Siam Fellow for advancing the application of mathematics to science and industry. Among other honors, he received the 2000 INFORMS Lanchester Prize for machine learning and data mining.