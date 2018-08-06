PORTAGE / FITCHBURG—Paul W. Mandli passed away peacefully at his home in Fitchburg, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage, Wis., on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday.
A complete obituary will follow. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.