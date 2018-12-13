PRAIRIE DU SAC - Vernon Herbert "Vern" Maly, age 74, passed away peacefully at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Center in Prairie du Sac, surrounded by his family on Dec. 12, 2018, as results from an unexpected neurological event at home. Vern was born on Nov. 27, 1944, to the late Roman and Esther (Kruchten) Maly. He attended Middleton High School; graduating in 1963. Following High School, Vern attended UW-Madison where he earned his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture Business graduating in 1967. He was united in marriage to Dorothy "Dottie" Endres on May 30, 1968; of which they recently enjoyed celebrating 50 years together.
After college Vern went to work for Oscar Mayer in Madison and later Scientific Protein Labs in Waunakee, before he and Dottie moved to Omaha, Neb., where Vern finished his career for American Laboratories retiring as vice president in 2009.
Upon retiring to Prairie du Sac, Vern enjoyed many days golfing and was a member of the Lake Wisconsin Country Club. He enjoyed fishing, sports and supporting his grandchildren in their sporting events. Vern was an avid reader and looked forward to times spent with his family and visiting friends at their lake home on Lake Wisconsin.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dottie; three children, Shelly (Tim) Hough of Waunakee, Sheri (Justin) Dean of McFarland, Jeff (Mahgen) Maly of Waunakee; six grandchildren, Paige and Caden Hough, Evan and Ava Dean, Avery and Payton Maly; siblings, Anita (Pat) Drager, Karen Maly, Alan (Joyce) Maly, Charles (Chris) Maly, Dan (Becky) Maly, Sylvester (Pearl) Maly, Ron (Carolyn) Maly; sisters-in-law, Charlene and Mary Ann Maly; and brother-in-law, Peter Adler. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Harry Maly; and sister, Judy Adler.
A celebration of Vern's life will be held on Dec. 16, 2018, at LAKE WISCONSIN COUNTRY CLUB, N. 1076 Golf Road, Prairie du Sac, from 12 noon until 3 p.m., where a meal will be served at 12 noon.
As Vern has passed away, his life will live on through his legacy of organ donation. Vern's family encourages memorials to be made in his name to University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation, 448 Science Drive, Suite 250, Madison, WI 53711.
Vern's family will be forever grateful to the Sauk Prairie Area First Responders, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Father Miguel Galvez, and the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation Organ Procurement Team. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.