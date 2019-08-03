WAUNAKEE/WESTPORT - Raymond G. “Ray” Maly, 83, died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at a Madison Hospital following a brief illness. He was born May 14, 1936, in Madison to Godfrey and Sally (Radermacher) Maly. He married Virginia Ingwell on July 23, 1955, in Blanchardville. Ray served in the military as a Jet Mechanic with the Air National Guard at Truax Field for 35 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his four sons; Steve Maly, Mike (Laurie) Maly, Mark (Carman) Maly, Scott (Michelle) Maly; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister Rosie Schulenberg and a brother, Joseph Maly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and a sister, Jeanette Hruby.
Funeral services will be held on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Westport. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call on Tues., Aug. 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee, friends may also call at the church on Wed. from 10 a.m. until the time of services.