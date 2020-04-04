Maly, Laura M.

WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT—Laura M. Maly of Waunakee/Westport, age 61,passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg, after a very strong battle with cancer. She was born in Madison on June 12, 1958, to Richard and Mary Ann (Wipperfurth) Ripp. She married Michael Maly on May 2, 1981, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Mike and Laurie had a very loving marriage of 39 years. Laurie received her bachelor’s degree from UW Whitewater and worked as a closing officer for Badger Abstract and Preferred Title Co. for many years until retiring in 2008. Laurie had many interests including walking, working out, sitting in the sun, traveling with friends and family, reading a good book, spending time with her many friends, and puzzles. Laurie was a great friend and she helped a lot of people by just being there for them and listening. However, her greatest love was spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and St. Mary of the Lake Parish.