Maly, Laura M.

WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT—Laura M. Maly of Waunakee/Westport, age 61,passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg, after a very strong battle with cancer. She was born in Madison on June 12, 1958, to Richard and Mary Ann (Wipperfurth) Ripp. She married Michael Maly on May 2, 1981, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee. Mike and Laurie had a very loving marriage of 39 years. Laurie received her bachelor’s degree from UW Whitewater and worked as a closing officer for Badger Abstract and Preferred Title Co. for many years until retiring in 2008. Laurie had many interests including walking, working out, sitting in the sun, traveling with friends and family, reading a good book, spending time with her many friends, and puzzles. Laurie was a great friend and she helped a lot of people by just being there for them and listening. However, her greatest love was spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and St. Mary of the Lake Parish.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Michele (partner John Murphy) Apland of Waunakee; son, Richard (Courtney) Maly of Waunakee; five grandchildren, Payten, Rylie, Chance, Anika and Peyton M.; her mother, Mary Ann (Stan) Breunig; and two brothers, Richard (Jean) Ripp of Mazomanie and Michael (Joanie) Ripp of Middleton.
Laurie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ripp; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ginger and Raymond Maly; and her sister-in-law, Shannon Maly.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Laurie’s life will be announced at a later date.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, Wis.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, Wis.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.