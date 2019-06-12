SUN PRAIRIE—James Anton Maly, 88 passed away on June 10, 2019 at Crossroads in Sun Prairie, Wis. Funeral services will be June 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Holy Family Parish in Marshall, Wis.
Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and Mass follows at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Interment will take place at Sun Prairie Memorial Gardens in Sun Prairie.
James was born February 10,1931 and served in the Korean War as a medic. He is survived by his wife, Leta of 63 years,
James is survived by his children, Joyce (Mike) Wells, Alan, Mary (Jamie) Eckels, Pat (Bill) Sennhenn, Ann (Matthew) Rice, Eileen (Jeff) Reece, Gloria (Jim) Thompson, Laure (Mike) Jacobsen, Jeff (Barb) Maly; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, with one on the way in July.
James is further survived by an older sister, Catherine; and two brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Holy Family Parish in Marshall, Wis.
