MADISON—Carl L. Maly, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday July 20, 2018, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth, with his best friend and loving wife, Mary, by his side. Carl and Mary (Reynolds-Bingham) met in October 1989, when Carl attended ballroom dance lessons. They were married one year later. Carl worked for over 20 years in janitorial at Wisconsin Central Center. He then went to driving a Special Needs bus for Badger Cab. After moving to Omaha in 1995, to be near his first two grandsons, he joined Mary in the big truck, as an Over the Road truck driver.
Carl was an avid sports fan and (of course) an enthusiastic Green Bay Packers fan. He spent more than 20 years umpiring for Madison City and WIAA Youth League baseball and softball. Carl and Mary also enjoyed square dancing (Westport Squares), dancing of all kinds, long walks, travel, family, friends, laughter, and playing cribbage. Carl was very proud of his blended family and loved them all very much.
Carl is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary; the mother of his four children, Barbara (Podach-Maly) Farwell; sons, Paul (Susan) Maly of Fargo, N.D., Scot Maly of Green Bay; stepson, Dorian (Angel) Bingham of Green Bay; daughters, Jeannine Stewart of Lincoln, Neb., Julie (Rick) Lieberson of Portland, Ore.; and stepdaughter, Jessica Gordon of Charlotte, N.C. Carl is further survived by 12 wonderful grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two sisters. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys (Duell) and Hubert Maly; his brother, John Maly; his son-in-law, Robert Stewart, and a nephew, Alex Woodas.
A Celebration of Carl’s life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave, Middleton, at 4 p.m. on, Monday, July 30, 2018, with Rev. Dave Carlson presiding. A time for refreshments will be held immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Mary would like to thank the staff of Heartland Country Village for their vigilance and care of Carl for the past 3 ½ years. Communication is the key. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
