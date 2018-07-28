MCFARLAND—Dino Maltese, a long time McFarland resident, formerly of Italy, passed away suddenly at the age of 76, on Feb. 24, 2018. He worked at Kayser Automotive for 24 years, he considered the people there like a second family. Everyone who knew Dino whether for a short or long term, would say what a great guy he was. Most would say he was larger than life. Dino will be missed by many.
He is survived by his life partner, Penny; her daughter, Denise; his three sons, Joseph, John and Dino; and his six grandchildren, Laura, Dino, Christopher, Samantha, Michael and Brianna.
Services will be held at CHRIST THE KING CHURCH, in McFarland, on Aug. 4, 2018, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or, the Dane County Humane Society.