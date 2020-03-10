Maltby, Vernon L.

He would retire to Deforest area where he made many great friends. He then bought a chunk of land on a water way in Wyocena where he indulged his passion for the outdoors, the community and his famiy. As President Emeritus of the Mad City Paddlers Club, he exercised his commitment to keeping Wisconsin waterways clean. He was a feared opponent in the many pool leagues he participated in. He followed the Blue Angels wherever they performed, the Packers and Badgers every season, and rarely missed and Army/Navy game. An open house memorial, in honor of Vernon's life, will be held at the Wyocena village hall (community room) on Saturday, March 21st, beginning at noon. Naval/Military honors will be given at 2 p.m. that day