Maltby, Vernon L.

DEFOREST - Vernon L. Maltby joins his father, J. Gordon Maltby, mother, Dorothy Rose (Borre) Maltby; and brother, John Gordon Maltby.
He is survived by brother, Norman Maltby of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; two sisters, Evann (Sugar, Jack) Balmes of Mount Prospect, Ill. and Martha (Doug) Plaza-Weber of Evanston, Ill.; two sons, Lance A. Maltby of Wyocena, Wis., Adam C. Maltby of Monroe, Wis.; a daughter, Crisitana N. Maltby of Wyocena; and beloved grandaughter, Samantha P. Maltby of Wyocena.
Vernon lived a life of service, first as a Naval Aviation Engineer for the U.S. Navy after graduating from Evanston High School. Then as a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Schaumburg Fire Department.
He would retire to Deforest area where he made many great friends. He then bought a chunk of land on a water way in Wyocena where he indulged his passion for the outdoors, the community and his famiy. As President Emeritus of the Mad City Paddlers Club, he exercised his commitment to keeping Wisconsin waterways clean. He was a feared opponent in the many pool leagues he participated in. He followed the Blue Angels wherever they performed, the Packers and Badgers every season, and rarely missed and Army/Navy game. An open house memorial, in honor of Vernon's life, will be held at the Wyocena village hall (community room) on Saturday, March 21st, beginning at noon. Naval/Military honors will be given at 2 p.m. that day