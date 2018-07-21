MADISON—Mary Louise “Pesh” Maloney (nee Krueger), age 88, of Madison, Wis., passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on July 18, 2018. She received loving care from the adored team at Agrace HospiceCare, and passed away with her family by her side. She was born and grew up in Tomahawk, Wis.
She is survived by her sisters, Leah Riemer, Ottawa, Kan., and Marsha Wilke, Waukesha, Wis.; children, Jeffrey Meyer of Madison, Laurie (Meyer) Warn (James) of Cottage Grove, James (Susan) Meyer of Madison, Peggy (Meyer) Rauch (Phillip) of Orting, Wash., Meriann (Meyer) Munn (Alistair) of Fort Atkinson, Marjorie (Taylor) Damgaard (Andrew Selk) of Fitchburg and Kristine (Taylor) Van Keuren (Gregory) of O’Fallon, Mo. She was the matriarch of a large family and is survived by 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret (Marheine) Krueger; her sister, Yvonne “Marilee” Freistedt; brother, William Krueger; son, Michael Meyer; grandson, Jeffrey Showers; and two great-granddaughters, Cierra Killerlain and Alisha Dittbenner.
Mary proudly worked for the City of Madison Police Department as a parking monitor for 32 years. She received many awards and recognition for her hard work and dedication to her job. In retirement she enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. Mary loved her children, enjoyed annual family picnics and watching her family grow through the years.
A visitation and funeral in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018, at KRUEGER FUNERAL HOME, Tomahawk, Wis. Following the service, she will be buried at Spirit Hillcrest Cemetery in Spirit, Wis. In memory and to honor Mary, donations may be sent to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.