WAUNAKEE—After a long illness, Elaine L. Maloney, age 88, was welcomed into God’s loving arms on July 22, 2018. Born on June 9, 1930, Elaine was the first child born to Roy and Ellen (Sellgren) Anderson in Dodgeville. Upon growing up and completing high school in Hollandale, Elaine soon met Joseph (Joe) Whitford and they married on July 23, 1949. Shortly after the birth of their daughter Etta, they moved to Madison to pursue jobs and a better life.
Years later they adopted their son, Jeff in 1957. In 1952, Elaine began working at Oscar Mayer. Early on, Elaine was a champion of family! Throughout her life, Elaine went above and beyond caring for her family including her nieces and nephews and later caring for her mother, Ellen, in her home in Waunakee, until Ellen’s death in 1987. After many years at Oscar Mayer, Elaine met Edward Maloney, whom she married in St. Paul Lutheran Church, on June 6, 1970, in Madison. During their years together there were many, happy family celebrations, holiday dinners, and years of traveling up north to their cottage on the lake near Mercer, until Ed’s death in 1989.
After over 30 years of employment, Elaine retired from Oscar Mayer. Soon thereafter, she worked another 15 years for the Red Cross, in Madison. After retiring from the Red Cross, Elaine enjoyed reading, knitting, macramé, ceramics and spending time with family, particularly her three grandchildren, and much later, four great-grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Esta Adler; grandchildren, Scott Adler, Stuart Adler and Lisa (Tony) Wise; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Piper Wise and Charlotte (Charlie) and Tucker Adler; her brother, John Anderson and his wife, Maryln, many special nieces and nephews living in Wisconsin and South Dakota, and a very special lifelong friend and coworker, Rose Strommen and her family. Elaine was preceded in death by her mother and father; her two husbands; son, Jeff Whitford; son-in-law, Mike Adler, baby brother, Paul; her brother, Robert D. Anderson; sister-in-law, Norma Bystol; and brothers-in-law, Daniel and William (Red) Maloney.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 2 p.m., at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q., Waunakee. The Rev. Gerry Kuhnke will preside. A gathering will be held at Rex’s Innkeeper following the services.
A special thank you to Dr. Dowling, and the Waunakee Dean Clinic staff, New Perspective in Sun Prairie, Agrace HospiceCare, and Pastor Gerry Kuhnke. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
