MADISON - Sister Kathleen (Donaldus) Malone, OP, died Oct. 29, 2018. Her funeral Mass will be at the SINSINAWA MOTHERHOUSE will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Her wake service will be there at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Sister Kathleen is remembered by many in the Madison community, since she served as teacher and later as principal and president of the Edgewood Campus School between 1980 and 2016. Generations of students and their parents have warm memories of their "Sister Kathy," as do longtime school staff members.
She was born in Omaha, Neb., Mar. 17, 1938, and attended St. Cecilia Cathedral High School there before entering the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa in 1956. She received a bachelor's degree from Edgewood College, and a master's degree from Illinois State University.
Between 1959 and 1980, she ministered as a primary grade teacher at St. Thomas, in Kenosha; Visitation, Chicago; Sacred Heart, Reedsburg; Holy Trinity-St. Clare, Bloomington, Ill.; St. Mark, Peoria; St. Bernard, Wauwatosa. In 1980 she began her many years of service at the Edgewood Campus School in Madison.
Her parents, were Dorothy (Vuagniaux) and Francis Malone, now deceased, as is her brother, Daniel. She is survived by many friends and by her Dominican Sisters. Casey Funeral Home, Cuba City, is handling arrangements.