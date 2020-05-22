Malone, Daniel Ward

Malone, Daniel Ward

{{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Daniel Ward Malone, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his family by his side.

Dan is survived by his wife Rhonda; children Michael and Brittany; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private. Dan will be brought by family to his final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family for a future charitable donation in Dan's memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to "Coach" Dr. Narjust Duma and nurse Aimee for all their special care and compassion for Dan throughout his journey.

Dan, we love you forever. "GO IRISH!"

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Malone, Daniel Ward

Daniel Ward Malone

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics