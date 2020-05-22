Malone, Daniel Ward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Daniel Ward Malone, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with his family by his side.

Dan is survived by his wife Rhonda; children Michael and Brittany; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private. Dan will be brought by family to his final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family for a future charitable donation in Dan's memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to "Coach" Dr. Narjust Duma and nurse Aimee for all their special care and compassion for Dan throughout his journey.

Dan, we love you forever. "GO IRISH!"

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service 1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie, WI 53590 608-837-9054