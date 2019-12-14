Malec, Ralph E.

MADISON - Ralph E. Malec, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Ralph was born in Madison on Sept. 3, 1942, to Raymond and Estelle (Cox) Malec. He graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1960, and later from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and the 13th Evacuation Hospital.

Ralph had the good fortune to meet the love of his life in high school. He and Sharon McCall were married on Aug. 14, 1965, after eight years of dating. They shared a deep love and commitment for 54 years. Ralph and Sharon traveled the world, going on a Kenyan Safari, taking trips to China, Russia, Eastern Europe, Morocco, Spain, Venezuela and England, and visiting 48 states.

Ralph joined Oscar Mayer right out of college and had a successful and fulfilling career as an industrial engineer, being assigned to Madison, Nashville, and Chicago. After 30 years at Oscar Mayer, Ralph retired, often giving the advice “you have to have a reason to get up every day.” He then followed his own counsel and got up daily to fulfill his passion for carving and woodworking. His most famous works are his uniquely carved Lake Michigan driftwood Santa ornaments. During this holiday season, Ralph’s artwork will be displayed all across the country on Christmas trees and in people’s homes. Ralph had a love of wood. He was always looking for challenges in his woodworking. As he told Dr. Kostelyna the last time he saw him, “I’m not through yet. I have a lot more to do.”