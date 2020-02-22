OREGON — Peter Maksymo, age 80, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Sept. 19, 1939, in Bronx, N.Y., the son of Henry Maksymo and Josephine (Tucciarone) Maksymo. Peter graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, N.J. and MATC in Madison. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an air policeman in the Honor Guard and as a canine handler at Truax Field with his German Shepherd, Shane. He also spent a year stationed at the radar site north of Tulle, Greenland.

Peter married Judy Thompson on July 29, 1961, in Hollandale, Wis. He worked as a sales engineer for Madison Kipp Company until his retirement. He was a member of the Foxboro Golf League and was active at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon. Peter enjoyed golfing, watching old Western movies, following UW sports teams and the Green Bay Packers. He was an avid reader and looked forward to his daily hot dog for lunch!

Peter is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Mitchell (Rachel Friedman) Maksymo and Monte Maksymo; granddaughter, Sydney Maksymo; sister-in-law, Rosemary Maksymo; two nephews, Michael (Michele) Maksymo and Anthony Maksymo; great-niece, Peri Maksymo; and former daughter-in-law, Connie Michell. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Maksymo, Sr.; mother, Josephine Maksymo; and brother, Henry Maksymo, Jr.