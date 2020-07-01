Makos, James

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE—James Makos, age 74, of Janesville, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born and raised in Argyle, Wis., the son of Michael and Sigrid (Austad) Makos. He attended Argyle schools and MATC. Upon finishing school, Jim married the love of his life, Jo Ann Everson. Together they farmed in the Brooklyn/Belleville area. Later, Jim and Jo Ann built a home in Stoughton, Wis., where Jim took great pride in his second career as an independent contractor in Dane County and surrounding areas, specializing in finish carpentry. Most recently he was employed at Ace Hardware in Janesville.

Jim and Jo Ann recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and were a team throughout life, supporting each other through good times and bad. Jim was a loving husband, a proud, devoted father and a beloved “papa” to his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his partner in life, Jo Ann; three children, Regina (Chris) Riedel of rural Evansville, Nathan Makos of Madison and Angelica Makos of Janesville; four grandchildren, Callie, Gracie, Tucker, and Morgen; brother, Martin (Barbara) Makos of Argyle; sister, Karen (Richard) Verhagen of Madison; and numerous extended family members. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Robert Makos.

A funeral service will be held at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME in Janesville on Friday, July 3, 2020. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the service begins at 4 p.m. The family encourages everyone attending to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19. Private burial will be held at a later date.

