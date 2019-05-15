MADISON—Roberta J. “Becky” Majeski, age 75, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Madison with family by her side. She was born in Madison on Dec. 23, 1943, to parents Robert and Catherine (Soule) Beckwith. Becky graduated from Madison East High School in 1961, then went on to graduate from MATC with a degree in nursing.
Her career included working for American Family Insurance until retirement, as well as, working in Home Health as an LPN. Becky enjoyed outdoor activities, including golfing, camping, biking and gardening. She loved spending time with family and hosting holiday functions. She will be dearly missed by many and remembered as a kind and welcoming person, who would often invite family, friends, neighbors and community members to share in her outdoor passion.
Becky is survived by her brother, Ralph “Butch” Beckwith; sons, Robert (Tess) Burgette, David (Jayne) Burgette, Raymond Burgette; grandchildren, Theresa (Steve) Glasl, Crystle Burgette, Darren Burgette, Nick (Cassandra) Burgette and Amanda Koehler; great-grandchild, Johnny; other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 32 years, Anthony “Tony” Majeski; and brother, Michael Beckwith.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, WI 53711 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 2820 Walton Commons Lane #132, Madison, WI 53718. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257