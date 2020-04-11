Mainguth, Ronald James

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PECOS, TEXAS - Ronald James Mainguth, age 76, passed away March 27, 2020, at his home in Pecos, Texas. He was born June 10, 1943, in Ashland, Wisconsin to Emil and Genevieve Barningham Mainguth.

Ron attended DePadua High School in Ashland and then enlisted in the Army, serving from 1961 to 1964. Upon his return, he married Kay Berweger in December 1964 and moved to Waunakee, Wisconsin. Ron went to work as an overhead crane operator at Gisholt Manufacturing in Madison, Wis. In March of 1967, Ron began what would become his life’s calling when he joined the Dane County Traffic Department, later merging into the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. He helped re-start the K-9 Unit and proudly served with his German Shepard partners Sabre and Ivan. He also served as a member of the E.O.D. and Swat teams. Ron retired from the Sheriff’s Department, giving his last sign off call on Jan. 4, 1996.

In August of that year, Ron and Kay sold their house and started off on a new journey of full-time RVing. After many years of traveling, they settled down in Pecos, Texas. After several years of leisure, Ron decided to go back to work and become an R.O. Installer and delivering salt for Water Works. Later, he maintained two ice houses for SCE.

Ron loved the outdoors and becoming one with nature and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.