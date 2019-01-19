MADISON - Suzanne Maillette, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, died on Jan. 14, 2019, at age 71. A lifelong artist, Suzanne had a passion for beauty in its many forms. Her paintings, although abstract, often reflected her favorite elements of nature, including trees, Sandhill cranes, water, and flowers. Family and faith were two important elements of Suzanne's life, and she found great comfort in both during her final days.
Survivors include her children, Danielle (Jeffery), Matt Holmes (Maria), Joe Holmes (Jennifer), Peter Holmes; grandchildren, Tanner, Parker and Teddy; siblings, Joanne Morley, Michael (Anne), Jim, John (Mary); and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Suzanne was preceded in death by husband, Horace "Mugsy" Holmes; parents, Clarence and Marilyn (Neises) Maillette; and brother, Tom Maillette.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, with the funeral Mass immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Suzanne's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, https://www.bgcdc.org/donate, 1818 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, WI 53713.
The family thanks the physicians, nurses and staff at Meriter Hospital for their skilled and compassionate care. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.