BLACK EARTH—Elmira Anna “Myra” Maik, age 86, died on Friday, July 27, 2018, after struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Myra was born Oct. 11, 1931, in the Town of Ludington, Eau Claire County, to Robert and Theresa (Pape) Tumm. She married Willard “Bill” Maik on Sept. 13, 1952. Myra and Bill lived on the Maik family farm near Fall Creek for the first 10 years of their marriage, before moving to Black Earth in 1962.
Until she was gripped by Alzheimer’s, Myra was a cheerful and hardworking lady and it is certain that her daughters, Judy, Jane and Christy, inherited their sweetness from her. Myra worked at various jobs, including a candy factory in Eau Claire, a cook at Wisconsin Heights High School and as a housekeeper for various Madison residents. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, loyal Badgers basketball and Brewers baseball fan, host for family gatherings and, despite her mostly German/Polish heritage, very handy with a Norwegian Lefse rolling pin. She was an avid reader, loved listening to music, a good polka dance and was a competitive fisherman. She loved being at the Marsh Miller Lake cabin and when the fish weren’t biting on her side of the pontoon, she’d ask, “ How deep are ya’ fishing?” ….and promptly move to the other side of the boat. She was a member of Vermont Lutheran Church and its WELCA group.
Myra and Bill raised three daughters and besides Bill, her husband of 65 years, she is survived by daughters, Judy (Jon) Urness and Jane (Phil) Schultz, both of Black Earth, and Christy Maik (friend Tom Helleckson), of Cross Plains; two grandchildren, Adrian (Kristin) Maier, Black Earth, and Britta Urness, Lansing, Mich.; and great-grandson, Taylor Maier (friend Kaitlin Ring). She is further survived by two sisters, Joyce Wathke and Lorraine Kromrey; sisters-in-law Mary Tumm, Hazel Tumm, Vivian Tumm, Delores (Milton) Kuehn and Janice (John) Kaeding; and brothers-in-law, Erick Kromrey and Ray (Phyllis) Maik. Myra was “auntie” and godmother to many nephews, nieces and other children. Myra was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Thomas; brothers, Armond, Arvid, Arnold and Charles; brothers-in-law, Myron Wathke and Herman Tumm; and sister-in-law, Deloris Tumm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018, at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH with the Rev. Barry Hoerz officiating. Burial will be at Vermont Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the church. The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, Wis., is assisting the family.