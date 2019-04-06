SAUK CITY - Richard J. "Rick" Maier, age 70, passed away at Reedsburg Senior Living Center on April 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1949, to the late Carl and Adeline (Reuter) Maier.
Rick is survived by his two daughters, Jill Maier and Jessica Suchla; grandchildren, Kasondra (James) Paulson, Christopher Maier, and Cashton Suchla; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Paulson and Khaleesi Hernandez; and five brothers, Rodney (Christina) Maier, Russell (Vicky) Maier, Roland (Cristi) Maier, Jeff (Linda) Maier and Mark (Pamela) Maier. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Shawn.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at ST. NORBERT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury. A visitation will be held in the church basement from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow in the St. Norbert's Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.