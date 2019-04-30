PRAIRIE DU SAC - Paul Charles Maier, age 79, passed away April 28, 2019, at his home in Prairie du Sac. He was born in the Westport Township on Nov. 27, 1939, to the late Peter and Margaret (Meffert) Maier.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Cori; grandchildren, Brandon, Brandi and Brett Zick; step-children, Paul (Pam) Amacher, Michele Hewitt and Connie Schulze; step-grandchildren, Darrin (Carrie), Brittany (Gus), Tyler (Ashley), Lindsey and Bridget; and former wife, Darleen; siblings, Linus (Ruthann), Vernon (Ellen), Judy (John), Roman (Linda), Dan, Marvin (Mary Lou), Donna (Dave), Roger (Heidi), Virgil (Bonnie); and brother in-law, Gene Haug. He is further survived by many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne; a stepson, Chris; and step-grandson, Brian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, where a Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 pm. Visitation will continue the morning of Mass at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Burial will be held in the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lodi. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.