Maier, Linus Francis

WAUNAKEE — Linus Francis Maier went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, where he is enjoying a reunion with family and friends he hasn't seen in a long time. He was the first born of 11 to Peter and Margaret (Meffert) Maier, at home on the farm on Woodland Drive in Waunakee.

Linus was a lifelong learner and he could always be found at his kitchen table with either a newspaper or magazine. His pursuit of knowledge began when he attended St. Norbert Catholic School in Roxbury and then the Lodi school system, proudly graduating in 1956. He was a further graduate of the MATC Farm Business, Production and Management program in Madison in 1994.

Linus married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ann Wipperfurth, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Dane on Oct. 15, 1959. After they wed, Linus and Ruth Ann began farming and raised five children on what they fondly referred to as "Our Own Dairy." Linus was proud that his family chose to carry on the farming tradition, and he worked side by side with his wife, sons and grandsons in building his legacy, Maier Farms, LLC of Waunakee until his passing.