Maier, Linus F.

WAUNAKEE — Linus F. Maier, age 83, of Waunakee, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at a Madison hospital. A complete obituary with day and times of services will follow at a later date. Winn-Cress Funeral Home is serving the family. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.