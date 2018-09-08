JANESVILLE—John S. Maier, age 52, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. He was born on July 29, 1966, in Madison, the son of James and Patricia (Semrad) Maier. John graduated from Deerfield High School in 1984, and went on to work as a driver for Advanced Disposal for the last 22 years. He married his wife, Lisa (Kroes) Maier in 2009, in Fort Atkinson.
John loved to spend time on the golf course, and enjoyed hunting in his spare time. He loved all things nature, and spending as much time outdoors as he could. He was a wonderful man who will be forever remembered for his love for his family and his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Maier; daughter, Megan Maier; granddaughter, Darla Hall; stepchildren, Dustin (Brittni) Johnson, Breyane (Stephen) James; mother, Pat (Ken Klein) Maier; siblings, Bill, Dinah (Jeff), Jim (Kay), Yvonne, Vern (Crystal), and Janice (Darrel); and five step grandchildren. John is predeceased by his father, James in 2005.
Only close friends and family are welcome to a celebration of John's life, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at the ROTARY BOTANICAL GARDENS, in Janesville.