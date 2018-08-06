HARRISVILLE—Dolores M. Maier, age 93, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield. She was born on March 22, 1925, in Madison to Richard and Inez (Anzinger) Barry. Dolores married the love of her life, Herbert J. Maier, on June 17, 1950, in Madison. She worked at Rayovac in Portage for many years while she raised five children. Dolores was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Westfield and the Red Hat Society. She was an avid bowler and Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. Dolores enjoyed swimming, camping, dancing, crocheting, playing cards and gambling.
Survivors include her four children, Celeste (Joseph) Jerome, Herbert “Joe” (Lourdes) Maier, Nadine (David) Klapoetke and Tama (Ronald) Zuehls; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sons, John, Barry and Teddy Maier; one brother, Theodore Barry; two grandsons, Travis and Brent Jerome; and one great-grandson, Ashton Zuehls.
A visitation for Dolores will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Montello. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores will be held on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH in Montello, with Father Savio Yerasani officiating. Interment will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Township of Buffalo, Marquette County.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Dolores’s name will be established. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.
Dolores’s family would like to thank the staff at Harris Villa for their exceptional care and support.