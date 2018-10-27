VERONA - Michele Ann Mahoney (Marty/Gray), age 50, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 15, 1968, in Belleville, the daughter of Donald and Delores (Meinholz) Marty. Michele graduated from Belleville High School, received an associate degree from Madison College and a bachelor's degree from Grand Canyon University. After 15 years together, she married the love of her life, Lou Mahoney, on Nov. 1, 2014, in a private ceremony at Hyde Mill. Michele's job as a critical care R.N. for Meriter Hospital was her passion, and helping people brought her joy. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family, playing with her children and grandchildren, and stocking up at Target for their pool parties.
Michele is survived by her husband, Lou; children, Elizabeth Gray, Zachary (Amanda) Gray and Alexzandra (Manuel) Rosales; seven grandchildren; father, Donald; siblings, Tammy (Brian Cate) Carlson, Peter (Ellen) Marty, Duane Marty, Aaron (Kaye) Marty, Lucas (Kelly) Marty, Naomi (Joel) Olayo and Sarah Marty; many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and best friend, Marni Kittleson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores; brother, Donald J. Marty; cousin, Lee Breunig; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral Service will be held at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Michele's name to Agrace HospiceCare.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.