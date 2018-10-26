VERONA—Michele A. Mahoney (Marty/Gray), age 50, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare.
Funeral Service will be held at ST. PETER’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7121 County Road K, Ashton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018, with Father Chris Gernetzke presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL HOME, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
