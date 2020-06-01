Mahnke, Carl D.

Carl was born the son of Adolph and Elizabeth (Uhl) Mahnke on June 29, 1934 in Mayville. Carl honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1952-1956. He was united in marriage to Janet Kahlhamer on June 28, 1958 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. Carl had retired from Metalcraft of Mayville after 45 years. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. Carl also belonged to the Mayville American Legion Post #69 and was also on the Mayville Fire Department from 1968-1984. He also volunteered his time with the Mayville Food Pantry for many years. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed hunting, bowling, and stamp collecting. Carl also had a soft spot for dogs and enjoyed all of the family dogs especially Zoe. He also loved spending time with his family and his friends and his best friend of 40 plus years Frank Peterson.