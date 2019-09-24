MADISON - On Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, Mark Mahinski passed away due to natural causes. He was 62. Mark's life was challenged. Thanks to excellent medical care and support, he managed his health and thrived. As a boy he struggled with some rejection, but was never hardened by disappointment. Out of his good nature, he developed kindness. He never spoke badly of anyone, and if ever harmed said, “I forgive.”
Mark was employed at Gaylord's Catering Service for nearly 30 years. He never intended to retire and stayed until his last day. At St. James Church, he volunteered as an usher and helped in the kitchen with fundraisers. Mark was honest and never lied. He was a dedicated Catholic who never missed attending Mass on Sunday or a Holy Day. Mark took special interest in family relations. He was curious about a person's history: their name, age, marital status, children, grandchildren, etc. His remarkable memory could recall a birthday or anniversary with ease. He was a messenger of the neighborhood news, and enjoyed sending greeting cards. His favorite holiday was Halloween when the “goblins” visited his door. When Mark met a loving person, he called them “nice.” He mentioned often the many nice people he had met.
Mark is survived by his brother, Alan; his nephew, Nathan; niece, Anna; cousin, Kathy (Arnie) Mancl and son, Brian; and Karen Mahinski.
A prayer service for Mark will be held at the chapel at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2705 Regent Street, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with Monsignor Thomas Baxter officiating. Mark found refuge in community. It's asked that offerings be given to these local groups in his memory: The Arc-Dane County, and The Dandy Dancers c/o Mary Jo Christiansen, 5114 Loruth Terrace, Madison 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Mahinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.